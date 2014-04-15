With heavy rain in the forecast, a flood watch advisory has been issued in North Bay.

"We expect flooding in area streams and rivers due to the timing, duration and amount of rain expected during this weather event, together with several watershed conditions," Kurtis Romanchuck with the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority said.

"We have above average water levels in watercourses and above average snow pack depth and water content which will melt more quickly with the rain and higher temperatures expected during this event."

According to the conservation authority, a flood watch is issued when the "potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses."

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for several areas in northeastern Ontario, including Sudbury, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island, Blind River, Killarney, West Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami and New Liskeard. It says "the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

"Rain will develop [Wednesday] evening and continue into Friday morning," Environment Canada stated on its website.

"The heaviest rain is expected Thursday morning and afternoon."

In Sudbury, the local conservation authority has issued a flood outlook for the Junction Creek and Romford Creek watersheds. Romford Creek flows through parts of Coniston before joining Coniston creek, the authority said.

For other areas in Sudbury, water safety messaging is being encouraged.

"Public safety is absolutely the number one priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers," the authority said.

"The cold, fast flowing water must be avoided."

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued similar water safety messaging for that area.

In the Timmins area, the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority says snow depth and water conditions for this time of year are above normal.