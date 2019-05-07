As flood warnings remain in place throughout the region, officials are keeping a close eye on water levels as heavy rain is in the forecast.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for North Bay, Manitoulin Island, Sudbury, Elliot Lake and Sault Ste. Marie.

In the North Bay area, the conversation authority says it expects water levels to rise on Lake Nipissing and the Mattawa River. Since the authority issued a flood warning on April 18, it says water levels on Lake Nipissing have risen 129 cm.

"This may pose a threat to properties along the Lake Nipissing and Callander Bay shoreline, as well as the lower La Vase River, particularly if there are strong winds or waves," Kurtis Romanchuck, a duty officer with the North-Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the warning is in place for residents in the Ottawa River area, from the City of Temiskaming Shores south to Papineau-Cameron Township, near Mattawa.

The Mattagami Region Conservation Authority in the Timmins area says a flood warning remains in place for that area. It says some people in low lying areas near the Mattagami River may be affected.

'State of emergency'

The mayor of the Town of Mattawa says several families in his community are displaced due to flooding.

Mayor Dean Backer says initially, he was told by government officials and the local conservation authority that water levels wouldn't be an issue this year.

But on Monday, Backer says he received a call from the Ottawa Valley Conservation Authority saying that due to spring run off, water had to be released from a dam further north of the community.

"I voiced my displeasure and concerns on the lack of communication," he said. "This cannot happen ever again."

Backer says releasing the water from the dam caused levels to rise about 30 to 40 centimetres in his town.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mattawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mattawa</a> has declared a State of Emergency due to flooding. At this time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy533?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy533</a> are open. Some area in town roads are closed. Use caution when travelling on roads and stay off closed roads. ^sc <a href="https://t.co/kELF9RU8nu">pic.twitter.com/kELF9RU8nu</a> —@OPP_NER

Because of the rising water, a state of emergency has been declared in the community.

He says officials are monitoring the situation, but says there is concern about rain in the forecast later this week.

Backer says the high water levels are affecting people. Ten families had to leave an apartment building and several homes are also damaged.

He says many in the community have stepped up to help.

Flood outlook

Meanwhile in Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, conversation authorities in those areas have issued flood outlook statements.

"Current water levels and flows are high but seasonal," Conservation Sudbury stated in a release.

"There are still patches of snowpack level in the upper reaches of the watersheds, but if the forecast rainfall is received over the next 48 hours, this will impact the runoff situation."