Flood warnings and watches remain in place in northeastern Ontario

Officials across the region continue to monitor water levels as flood warnings and watches remain in place for some areas.

In the North Bay area, localized flooding has been reported and a flood warning is in effect.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says warmer temperatures and precipitation in the forecast could continue to cause problems.

"Lake Nipissing water levels are increasing and are expected to reach the maximum 'non-damage' water level of 196.22 on the lake by Friday," the ministry stated.

"There is a possibility that water levels on the lake will exceed that mark into the weekend."

Further north, a flood warning for Porcupine Lake and the Mattagami River in the Timmins area has been issued by the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority.

"We are strongly encouraging residents not to become complacent as there is still a lot of snow in the bush and some unpredictable flows in the upper watershed," Tom Laughren, the city's fire chief said.

"Please be proactive and take precautions to protect yourselves and your property."

'Critical levels'

The City of Timmins has set up sand bag filling stations throughout the community if residents want to get bags to protect their property.

A flood warning is also in place for the Sault Ste. Marie area.

"Residents within the Goulais River watershed are advised that some areas within the floodplain are still at flood critical levels," the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

"Flooding in some low lying areas is still occurring and runoff from melting snow and rain may temporarily increase water flows and levels."

A flood watch is in place for the Sudbury area.

What to do if flooding occurs

If your home does get flooded, there are steps you should take to get the repairs done.

Jim Mandeville, a senior project manager with FirstOnSite Restoration, says he acknowledges flooding is a stressful event for a homeowner. He says while you might be tempted to start repairs as soon as possible, you need to think of your own health and safety first.

"If you have standing water in your basement, it's important not to immediately rush down there into the water," he said.

"It's important to make sure that the power is turned off to the basement before you're down there."

He adds in a flooding situation, you need to wear appropriate clothing because "it's not clean water."

"When towns or homes flood, that flood water is often mixed with everything that's on the ground," he said.

"It's critical that people protect themselves with boots and waders and as well wear gloves and some sort of facial protection as well."

Mandeville says the first call to make should be to your insurance company to get a professional assessment done on your home to get you back in sooner than later.