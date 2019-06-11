The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority is extending a flood warning.

The group says the warning applies to those who live on the shoreline of Lake Nipissing.

"Approximately 46 millimetres of rain fell yesterday in the North Bay area and up to 35 millimetres more is forecasted over the next five days," Kurtis Romanchuck with the authority said.

"This may pose a threat to properties along the Lake Nipissing and Callander Bay shoreline, as well as along the lower La Vase River and Jessups Creek."

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the warning also applies to the French River area. According to the province, a state of emergency remains in place in the Municipality of French River. The Municipality of West Nipissing lifted its state of emergency on Monday after dealing with flooding.

In the Sault Ste. Marie area, the conservation authority says water levels are flowing above normal levels.

"Continued rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed," the authority stated in a release.

"The flood control channels will experience a rise in water levels."

People are cautioned to be careful around water banks.

Both Conservation Sudbury and the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority in Timmins are reporting normal water conditions with no flood watches or warnings in place.