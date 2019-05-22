The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority says although water levels are starting to stabilize, heavy rain could cause issues in the next few days.

As a result, a flood warning for the area has been extended until May 27.

In Mattawa, the authority says it expects levels on the Ottawa River to rise slightly. Restrictions put in place by Transport Canada that doesn't allow boats on the river remains in place. Residents in the community can get sand and bags from the local public works yard.

While water levels are starting to stabilize on Lake Nipissing, the conservation authority says the forecast may cause problems.

"Winds are currently from the east but are forecast to change to a west wind following Thursday's rain event which may cause a surge in water levels on the eastern end of Lake Nipissing," the authority said.

"This may pose a threat to properties along the Lake Nipissing and Callander Bay shoreline, as well as along the lower La Vase River, particularly if there are strong winds or waves."

The authority says if your property is at risk of flooding, to contact their local municipality. Those living in unincorporated townships can call the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.