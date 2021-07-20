Flood Warning for Chippewa Creek in North Bay

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) has issued a Flood Warning for the Chippewa Creek in North Bay. It also issued a Water Safety Statement for the rest of the watershed.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities.

Recent thunderstorms in the region have caused significant rainfall amounts and increased water within waterways.

"The Chippewa Creek water level gauge indicates that the creek has risen approximately 1.1 metres over the past hour and is currently around 10 centimetres above its top of bank level at the gauge location," said Kurtis Romanchuk, duty officer with NBMCA.

More precipitation is likely as further thunderstorms make their way across the area.

The conservation authority says urbanized watercourses, including Chippewa Creek, have risen quickly following intense rainfall, and may continue to rise.

Waterways in rural areas may respond slower, however could show a water level increase over the coming days.