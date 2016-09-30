Rain and rapidly melting snow across the north may be causing some wet basements.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is offering advice to protect your property and health.

"We anticipate there's going to be an increase in basement flooding," Jonathon Groulx, an environmental support officer with the health unit said.

"With that comes the potential risk of damage to property, but in terms of public health, risks of electrical hazards as well as mould growth if it's not remediated in an appropriate way."

According to the City of Greater Sudbury, home flooding prevention tips include making sure your sump pump is working, having your downspouts repositioned to direct water away from your home and moving valuables stored in your basement to a safe location.

However, if that doesn't work and you do end up with water in your basement, there are a few important things to remember.

Groulx says if you do have a wet basement, you need to ensure there are no electrical hazards in place.

"If you have an electrical panel in your basement, it's best to let professionals deal with that," he said.

After the power is off, Groulx says the next step is to remove the water and completely dry the area to prevent mould. The area then needs to be completely cleaned and disinfected.

If you store food in an area that gets flooded, Groulx says you should only keep undamaged, commercially-prepared foods in sealed, unopened, airtight, waterproof cans or jars.

He adds it's important to restore your home as soon as possible to protect your health and prevent future damage.