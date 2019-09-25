Sault-area conversation authority issues flood outlook statement
Authority says water levels on Lake Superior continue to be above normal
The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook statement.
The statement is early notice of the potential for flooding based on the forecast and current water levels, which are higher than normal.
"According to The National Hydrological Services Great Lakes Water Levels Information, water supplies to all the Great Lakes were above average in August and water levels for all Great Lakes remain well above average," the authority said.
"Lake Superior has the potential to reach or exceed record highs in September should wet conditions continue."
The authority is asking residents to "exercise caution" near lakefront areas as "high water levels and/or wave action may pose significant erosion, flooding and public safety hazards."
