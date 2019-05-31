After another northern Ontario municipality declared a state of emergency due to flooding, the MPP for Nickel Belt, France Gélinas said in the legislature that the flood management budget should not be cut.

The municipality of French River declared a state of emergency on May 26 after the water levels rose to historical levels, 40 centimetres higher than ever recorded.

"I can tell you that the Sudbury Conservation Area has seen significant cuts to their budget for flood management at the same time as northern Ontario is flush with water. Lake Wanapitei, a big lake in my riding, is higher than we have ever seen," said Gélinas.

In April, the provincial government announced funding cuts to conservation authorities flood management programs, just before many municipalities started to experience flooding.

French River is the fourth municipality in northern Ontario to declare a state of emergency because of the rising water levels, Temiskaming Shores, Mattawa and West-Nipissing declared emergencies earlier this month.

"All of the dams are open from the Wanapitei river to the French River. Wanapitei has three series of dams. Everything is open. What does that mean? That means that Gisèle Pageau, the mayor of French River, had to declare an emergency," she said.

France Gélinas is the MPP for Nickel Belt. (Roger Corriveau CBC)

There's already a number of houses and cottages underwater in the area and the Ministry of Natural Resources sent a group of fire fighters to help people sandbag around their houses, says Gisèle Pageau, the mayor of French River.

"The flooding has never been as bad as this in over 100 years, we've reached a maximum level that hasn't been recorded in well over 100 years, at the moment we're at about 40 centimetres over our flood levels, which is why it's causing so many problems," she said.

Pageau says she'll have a better sense of the impact of the cuts to flood management once this natural disaster is over. But she says she's expecting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.