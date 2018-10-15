An investigation is underway after a float plane crashed while attempting to take off.

OPP were called to the crash Saturday morning on the north end of Gillies Lake, also known as Mud Lake, in Coleman Township.

Police say a 70-year-old pilot from Cobalt was attempted to take off, when the plane had mechanical problems.

They say the pilot directed the plane towards the lake and landed abruptly.

The pilot and two passengers were not injured. They were rescued by a civilian boater and the plane was towed to a nearby dock.

Police, as well as the Transportation Safety Board and the Ministry of Environment are investigating.