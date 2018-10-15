Skip to Main Content
OPP, TSB investigating after float plane crash near Cobalt

OPP, TSB investigating after float plane crash near Cobalt

An investigation is underway after a float plane crashed while attempting to take off.

No one injured in incident

CBC News ·
Police say the plane crashed in Gillies Lake in Coleman Township, after having mechanical problems while taking off. (Google Maps)

An investigation is underway after a float plane crashed while attempting to take off.

OPP were called to the crash Saturday morning on the north end of Gillies Lake, also known as Mud Lake, in Coleman Township.

Police say a 70-year-old pilot from Cobalt was attempted to take off, when the plane had mechanical problems.

They say the pilot directed the plane towards the lake and landed abruptly.

The pilot and two passengers were not injured. They were rescued by a civilian boater and the plane was towed to a nearby dock.

Police, as well as the Transportation Safety Board and the Ministry of Environment are investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us