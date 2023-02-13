Canada is feeling the pinch from a country-wide pilot shortage, which includes helicopter pilots, but flight schools are trying to meet the growing demand.

According to figures provided to CBC News, Transport Canada issued 62 helicopter pilot licences in 2012. But in 2022, that number dropped by 80 per cent to just 12.

Jeremy Wilson is the owner of Helicopters Canada, a flight charter and school based out of North Bay, Ont., that works in partnership with Canadore College.

He said a wave of senior pilots retired over the pandemic, contributing to the shortage.

Wilson said pilots retiring is a good thing, because it opens opportunities for younger pilots to enter the business, but newly licensed pilots have not been able to meet the demand.

"It's left a massive hole in the market and the industry," he said.

"We just don't have the capacity to fill all the seats."

Companies look for experienced pilots

Organizations looking to hire, like the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), are running into challenges finding pilots with experience.

Wilson said the average age of his students is 19 and pilots seeking a licence can be as young as 16.

Isabelle Chenard, in media relations for the MNRF, said Ontario is "experiencing challenges with the availability of skilled and experienced candidates to fill specialized positions, including pilot positions."

Wilson said most helicopter passengers "definitely don't want to see a high school student flying them around."

But he said he trains his students on the ground for "a couple of years" so they can gain experience and confidence before climbing into the cockpit.

Wilson said his flight school focuses on the quality of education over quantity of students, to prepare students for specialized work. He only accepts 15 students a year to study at Helicopters Canada.

Wilson says his flight school has an 'underwater egress' class, which teaches students how to handle their helicopter possibly going underwater. (Helicopters Canada)

He said his students do 300 hours of "ground school," and that includes learning winter survival, underwater egress (which is training on what to do if your plane goes into the water), a turbines course, a maintenance course, along with English and math courses.

"They do a pilot preparedness program, so they come out with an actual certificate from Canadore, with lots of extracurriculars," he said.

"So they get all of the tools that they need when they actually go out into the field."

Flight industry competitive for pilots

The field Wilson's students are entering is one with companies that hire competitively.

Chenard told CBC News that hiring for the MNRF, "Workforce recruitment and retention is a national and international challenge in a competitive labour market."

She said that during wildfire season, the MNRF teams up with "other Wildland Fire Management agencies across Canada, and with the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as private-sector crew services" to provide support for shortages.

A spokesperson for Ornge, a helicopter air ambulance service with a base in Sudbury, told CBC News it's aware there's an "increased demand and competitive landscape" for helicopter pilots across Canada.

However, Ornge hasn't seen any unusual fluctuations in its pilot numbers, media representative Joshua McNamara said in an emailed statement. As of Dec. 31, the number of pilots "was consistent with previous years and remains in the top three years for staffing numbers dating back to 2015."

Helicopter Canada has students do 300 hours of 'ground school' before they begin training in a real helicopter. (Helicopters Canada)

Competitive hiring could be a bonus for Wilson's students, who face up to $100,000 in schooling fees — though Wilson said the high cost of flight school makes it difficult for many would-be pilots to even attempt getting their licences.

"I would say the biggest deterrent would be the financial side of things," he said.

Wilson said it is difficult for students to receive Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) funding for his flight school and there are few grants accessible for students looking to become pilots.

"Unfortunately, we're going to need the government to step up and help subsidize or else we're going to have a massive shortage, and that is going to affect the entire industry," he said.