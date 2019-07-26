An event aiming to have fun but also open the door to help for those struggling with mental health challenges and addictions is being planned for Sudbury.

In August, Five Cent City will be hosting the event. The group is a grassroots initiative, aiming at encourage resilience.

"The only way to combat shame is through being seen, rather than just isolation like the old model of addiction and mental health issues," Christian Robertson, founder and lead organizer of Five Cent City said.

"Our event is a social event which allows people to get together."

The event features music, entertainment, games and athletes. It also includes educational components, including access to health services and a demonstration on how to administer Naloxone.

"We have an opportunity to have a couple to a few hundred people trained at once," he said.

"There's a responsibility if you're going to be having the ear of 200 people and the question is what are you going to do with that? To just have it be fun songs and entertainment and not deliver something that could actually help folks when they leave that place would be a misuse of that responsibility."

Robertson says he considers the event to be proactive.

"What it says about Sudbury is that there are people who are standing up and taking initiative to help with something like this," he said.

"Our turnout last year showed this was something that was needed, something that was welcome, something that was useful and impactful. This year is just going to be a bigger and better version of that."

The event will be held on Aug. 25 in downtown Sudbury.

'Lives matter'

Over the weekend, another event was held for Sudbury's vulnerable population. The sixth annual Birthday Party in Memorial Park took place. It's aimed at Sudbury's homeless population and included a BBQ, music and games.

Kathy Dahmer, minister at Trinity United Church is behind the event.

"Every year it's an opportunity to celebrate that someone's in this world, that they were born and that their lives matter," she said.

Dahmer says she's spoken with many homeless people who say they are in a state of survival and are worrying about their next steps, including where their next meal will come from. She says many feel stigma.

"There's that constancy of 364 days a year where people don't make eye contact with you or they walk around you," she said.

"It's kind of a like a social rejection that can come their way. Unless you walk in their shoes, you can't really know their story. Part of what we're hoping to do is have conversations and listen to stories."