Online bullies almost made him quit fishing, but now this 11-year-old has his own derby

An 11-year-old boy from Thessalon, Ont., started a fishing derby for children and teens after almost quitting the hobby due to a bad experience.

Ryland Bastone almost stopped fishing altogether when he got some negative comments online from a video he submitted for an online fishing derby.

Derby organizers asked participants to share a video of themselves releasing their catch while saying a fun phrase.

Ryland Bastone received some negative comments online for this video of an improvised fish slide.

Ryland has autism, which means he has sensory issues around certain textures, including a slimy, freshly caught fish.

Because he wasn't comfortable releasing his fish by hand, he improvised a different technique.

"We used a catch board, which is a fish measuring device, and we wet it, put the fish on it and then measured it," said his mom, Sue-Anne Asam Bastone.

"And then Ryland was really excited to do his fish slide."

But after he posted his video using the catch board, instead of his hands, Asam Bastone said some people left negative comments.

"Some people didn't think that was an appropriate way to release fish," she said.

"They kind of made some very rude Facebook comments about how properly releasing fish should be done with your hands."

Ryland said he didn't want to fish anymore after he saw those comments.

Ryland Bastone says he loves to fish because it's a calm hobby. (Submitted by Sue-Anne Asam Bastone)

While there were some negative comments, his mom said others from the local fishing community were more supportive and started to send him fishing tackle and jerseys.

"He really got inspired by that and loved the feeling of being welcomed into the fishing community," Asam Bastone said. "And so he started fishing again."

Ryland met organizers of the Elliot Lake Fishing Derby, and that experience inspired him to start his own derby for children and teens.

"If any kids were like me, then I wanted it to be like a nice get-together to fish and earn prizes," Ryland said.

With help from his mom he started to connect with sponsors to make it happen.

"People gave us deals on fishing rods," he said.

The Métis Nation of Ontario is also hosting a dinner the day of the derby.

The free event will happen on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Bright Lake, east of Thessalon.