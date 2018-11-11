As Remembrance Day is marked this year, it's also a time to look back at what happened on Nov. 11 in 1918.

It was the day the armistice was signed, ending four years of bloody conflict in Europe that we now call the First World War.

Remembrance Day this year marks 100 years since the end of the First World War... and 100 years since a big party was thrown in Sudbury. The CBC's Erik White brought us an account of that celebration from the Sudbury Star's special noon edition put out on November 11, 1918. 3:24

While Remembrance Day now is a pretty sombre occasion, a century ago, news that the war was over was a good reason to throw a big party, which is what happened in many communities, including Sudbury.

The Sudbury Star put out a special noon edition on that day. People took to the streets to celebrate.

This was the front page of The Sault Daily Star on Nov. 11, 1918. (Erik White/CBC)

In Sault Ste. Marie, the news was reported in The Sault Daily Star, stating the community was woken "by the welcome news of the surrender of Germany."

As we prepare to mark Remembrance Day and 100 years since the end of the first world war, the CBC's Erik White was curious as to how that historical event was marked in northern Ontario. He dug into some newspaper archives. This is an account of Armistice Day celebrations from Sault Ste. Marie. 2:20

The Gore Bay Recorder on Manitoulin Island also reported the news and said the community celebrated, including a processions of decorated cars "loaded with joyus girls, boys, men and women, who made as much noise as possible to spread the news."

This image was printed in the Gore Bay Recorder on Nov. 11, 1918. (Erik White/CBC)