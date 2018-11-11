A look back at newspaper headlines on Nov. 11, 1918
Newspaper archives showcase what happened in northern Ontario 100 years ago
As Remembrance Day is marked this year, it's also a time to look back at what happened on Nov. 11 in 1918.
It was the day the armistice was signed, ending four years of bloody conflict in Europe that we now call the First World War.
While Remembrance Day now is a pretty sombre occasion, a century ago, news that the war was over was a good reason to throw a big party, which is what happened in many communities, including Sudbury.
The Sudbury Star put out a special noon edition on that day. People took to the streets to celebrate.
In Sault Ste. Marie, the news was reported in The Sault Daily Star, stating the community was woken "by the welcome news of the surrender of Germany."
The Gore Bay Recorder on Manitoulin Island also reported the news and said the community celebrated, including a processions of decorated cars "loaded with joyus girls, boys, men and women, who made as much noise as possible to spread the news."
With files from Erik White