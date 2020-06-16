For the last two years, Indigenous teenagers have had the chance to take part in camp Kikandaaswiwn Mookiisin — an 11-day camp in the North Bay area, run by the First Peoples' Centre at Canadore College.

The students learn traditional knowledge, and many aspects of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). Students can earn school credits while learning on the land.

But this summer there is no camp because of the pandemic.

Instead, organizers launched an instructor-training program this week for other Indigenous camp leaders. The goal is to help them do the same kind of work in their home communities.

'Train the trainer'

"We have an enormous interest from instructors who are involved with Indigenous land-based camps right across Canada," said Tammy Dokis, Indigenous STEAM Coordinator at the First Peoples' Centre at Canadore College.

"So we have people registered from Prince Edward Island to British Columbia. And ... it's offered via online remotes. We have the same concept of sharing circles through [online meeting app] Zoom, and we also have a discussion board, so we can continue to have ongoing sharing."

The pilot project will involve elders and knowledge keepers who will "reinforce all their learnings."

Dokis said it's "kind of like a train the trainer" for next year's camp.

"A lot of these people across Canada are already involved with different types of educating Indigenous youth in the fields of STEAM. Once they receive this training they'll be able to go back into their communities and build upon what we taught them, including using the online platform," Dokis said.

It's been particularly challenging not being outside for the training and teaching online all the time.

But "a lot of the activities that we are getting our instructors to partake in involves them going outside and experiencing nature," she said, adding they encourage people to keep safety precautions in mind.

Dokis said she looks forward to the day when camp can resume.

"I've just been on my computer and networking and connecting with everyone. So I feel like I'm teaching this instructor outdoor experiential training course about being outside in nature, but I'm spending a lot of time inside. I want to get outside."