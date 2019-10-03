A jury is expected to submit its recommendations after a coroner's inquest of two contract workers killed at First Nickel's Lockerby Mine in 2014.

Marc Methé, 34, and Normand Bisaillon, 49, were working underground when they were killed by a fall of material.

The five-person jury heard closing arguments Thursday afternoon, and is expected to be sequestered to come up with the recommendations on Friday.

The jury will have to option to approve or reject recommendations written by lawyers, or draft their own.

On Thursday, the jury heard from Mike Kat, a Ministry of Labour engineer, who inspected the site following the deaths.

Kat said that support systems in place in the mine were insufficient, and likely were compromised by corrosion and the accumulation of water.

Kat added that there was a long interval between inspections. The development mining team— First Nickel— completed its first inspections approximately one year before the production team—Taurus Drilling, began to mine the area.

That interval could have led to a further accumulation of water, allowing metal supports to corrode and weaken.

Kat said either employer had "ample time to put something in the area" for further support, and when asked by lawyers if the deaths of the two miners were avoidable, Kat said "absolutely."

The jury also heard what Kat called a "constellation" of factors that further contributed to the material fall, including micro-seismic activity in the surrounding rock, incorrect blasting, and a drilling path that veered off its planned course.

Earlier in the week, the jury heard from two contract employees, who both said they had safety concerns.

Both employees said their complaints were never handled properly.

On Wednesday, the five-person jury heard from Ron Sizer, who was the health and safety rep at Lockerby Mine at the time of the fatalities..

He said the first time he heard anything about a work refusal was after the deaths of Methé and Bisaillon, when employees were going back into work.

Sizer added that if he had known about safety concerns, he would have reported them and conducted a review of the area before allowing people to work there.