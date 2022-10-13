Remote First Nations in northern Ontario lift state of emergency due to nursing shortages

The Mushkegowuk Council of Chiefs has lifted a state of emergency that was put in place due to health-care staffing shortages in remote First Nations.

The council represents eight northern Ontario First Nations, including seven remote communities in the far north.

In August, Kashechewan First Nation, located near the James Bay Coast, said it had only three nurses to treat 1,900 people.

Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Alison Linklater told CBC News they were able to bring in more nurses to the community to relieve the health-care workers already there.

Linklater, who previously worked as a nurse and later took on an advisory role, advocating for mental health-care services in her community, said nurses in communities like Kashechewan need to be "Jacks of all trades."

"They are the eyes and ears for the doctor," she said. "It's a lot of training that they go through. Very extensive."

Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Alison Linklater says Kashechewan First Nation was able to bring in more nurses, which allowed it to lift a state of emergency. (Submitted by Alison Linklater)

Linklater said she and her colleagues met with representatives from the provincial and federal governments to address systemic issues that affect health care in remote First Nations.

Through those meetings, she said, they developed a trilateral table to find solutions to the systemic issues that have led to a health-care disparity in remote First Nations.

"The Ministry of Health understands the unique health-care challenges in the north, including First Nations communities, and we will continue to ensure that all areas of Ontario have the health care resources they need, " ministry spokesperson Bill Campbell said in an email to CBC News.

In an email, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said it is taking "an all-hands-on-deck approach" with First Nations leadership to find tangible solutions to the health-care crisis in Ontario's far north.

"Longer-term actions ISC is taking include an ongoing national recruitment strategy including an advertising campaign to increase ISC's nursing complement with qualified nurses to practice in remote and isolated First Nations communities throughout the regions," the email said.