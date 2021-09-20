Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare has called on First Nations to continue with public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hare has also called for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

This comes after Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced a high-risk COVID-19 exposure at a powwow on Sept. 5 in Hare's home community of M'Chigeeng on Manitoulin Island.

Community members organized the powwow without the approval of chief and council.

"Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who attended this gathering and is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing at a local assessment centre," the health unit said in its advisory.

Hare said he has been watching reports out of Alberta and how COVID-19 has overwhelmed the health-care system in that province.

On Sept. 16, Alberta reported it had 911 patients in hospital and 215 patients in intensive-care units due to COVID-19.

He said the news from M'Chigeeng has made him and his family more worried because his wife is undergoing chemotherapy.

"And I'm scared now, we are nervous, you know if these treatments get cancelled and it's because of unvaccinated individuals," Hare said. "So that's why I'm saying if you love your friends, your partner, your family, get vaccinated, please."

In addition to vaccinations, Hare has encouraged people to continue wearing masks, to practise social distancing and follow other public health measures.

"I am so glad I followed the rules and that's what I'm encouraging here, in these gatherings," he said. "The fourth wave is here. It's a reality."