The Anishinabek Nation says it is working with the Canadian government on an agreement that "lays the foundation" for Ontario First Nations to move toward self-government.

In a news release from the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the groups said Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare signed the proposed Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement last week.

Twenty Anishinabek First Nations in Ontario have committed to holding a vote on the proposed agreement. Those will be held during the month of February 2020.

According to the statement, the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement builds upon a previous education self-government agreement with 23 Anishinabek Nation First Nations in 2018.

The Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement already recognizes Anishinabek law-making powers and authority over education on reserve from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as administrative control over funding for post-secondary education, the statement said.

If ratified, four parts of the Indian Act that deal with governance will no longer apply to the Anishinabek First Nations that sign on, the statement added.

The First Nations would then be able to make their own decisions about leadership selection, citizenship, government operations, as well as how best to protect and promote Anishinaabe language and culture.