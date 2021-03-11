COVID-19 vaccine offers 'one less stress' for those at mass vaccination clinic

Marcel Gerard can't wait to spend time with — and hug — his three young grandchildren.

The Sudbury man is considered high risk if exposed to COVID-19 because he is battling stage four prostate cancer, which has metastasized.

He was one of 858 individuals who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic held Thursday at the Carmichael Arena in Minnow Lake.

The event was for residents who are 80 years or older, and anyone who receives chronic home care.

For Gerard the immunization against the coronavirus provides some peace of mind.

"It's protection for me, it's protection for other people and if you're going to spend time with your family, it also protects them," he said.

"It lifted the load off my back because of the disease I'm going through, this makes me feel more confident that I have a better chance of not ending up in the hospital."

Angie Wong-Lamore (left) got her COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic. She was accompanied by her mother Mila Wong. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Mila Wong brought her daughter Angie Wong-Lamore to the clinic, as she receives home care.

Mila says she's grateful that her daughter was at the top of the list to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"For me, it's one less stress," she said.

"Her receiving it, I'm really happy that she's got her foot there in the right direction for protection," Mila said.

Angie said she's looking forward to getting back to the things she did before the pandemic.

Freedom, company with others

Joe Drago says it's freedom and company with others that he's looking forward to, now that he has his vaccine.

"It's been very lonely sitting in the house doing nothing," he said.

"I'm looking forward to just being able to go out, and now with the weather getting better we can start walking outside instead of walking on the treadmill which is very boring."

Marc Gagnon got his COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic at the Carmichael Arena. He was one of 858 individuals who attended the Thursday clinic. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Marc Gagnon says the process to go through the vaccine clinic was quick and efficient.

"It takes a little bit of patience but it's easy going," he said.

And adds that getting the actual vaccine "doesn't hurt a bit".

Gagnon says he's looking forward to getting back out to sports like lifting weights and playing basketball.

Roughly 50 staff and volunteers helped out with the day long clinic on Thursday, including about a dozen vaccinators.

They'll do it all again Friday for another 858 individuals.