A 51-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Hanmer on Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., Sudbury police were called to a home on Rita Street. Police say a man had gone to a social gathering at the house with a gun and shot another man multiple times.

Police say other people there were able to get the gun away from the man before police arrived.

The 50-year-old victim died of his injuries in hospital. The suspect had self-inflicted injuries.

Police say the 51-year-old is facing the following charges:

First degree murder.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts).

Careless use of a firearm (two counts).

Firearm — use while committing an offence.

Pointing a firearm (two counts).

Discharge firearm with intent.

Police say this was "an isolated and targeted incident" and add the two men are known to one other. They say there is no threat to public safety.