Sudbury police say a man wanted for first degree murder for the past few days has been arrested and charged following a convenience store robbery.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old Kyle Smith who police say is responsible for a homicide.

Early Tuesday morning, a 30-year-old pedestrian was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard near Notre Dame Avenue. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say the two men had been involved in an altercation at a nearby gas station, where it's believed the 30-year-old was stabbed.

On Thursday night, police got a call that a robbery had taken place at a convenience store on Falconbridge Road.

Police say Smith and a woman went inside, threatened an employee, pepper sprayed multiple people inside the store and stole various items before taking off. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of being pepper sprayed.

Police used dogs to search the area for the two suspects. They found a 20-year-old woman believed to be involved in the robbery. She has been charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A few hours later, police arrested Smith.

He's been charged with first degree murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to stop at the scene of a collision and fail to comply with a release order.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bail court on Friday morning.