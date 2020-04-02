Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.

The victim is a man in his 70s, the health unit said. He was the city's 18th case of COVID-19, and had a history of international travel.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, chief medical officer for Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said in a statement that she expressed her condolences, and also is stressing that a somber event like a death reinforces how serious the situation around COVID-19 is.

"We must all take the necessary steps to stay safe," Sutcliffe said. "Each of us has an obligation to our loved ones, neighbours, and community to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19."

"We know that COVID-19 is spreading in our community. We know that lives are at stake."

Out of respect for his family, the health unit will not be releasing further information about the deceased.

Earlier Thursday, PHSD said a positive case, a man in his 50s, was the first case of community transmission, where the person had no travel history or close contact with an infected person.