COVID-19 claims first Sudbury victim
Man was in his 70s, with a history of international travel
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.
The victim is a man in his 70s, the health unit said. He was the city's 18th case of COVID-19, and had a history of international travel.
Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, chief medical officer for Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said in a statement that she expressed her condolences, and also is stressing that a somber event like a death reinforces how serious the situation around COVID-19 is.
"We must all take the necessary steps to stay safe," Sutcliffe said. "Each of us has an obligation to our loved ones, neighbours, and community to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19."
"We know that COVID-19 is spreading in our community. We know that lives are at stake."
Out of respect for his family, the health unit will not be releasing further information about the deceased.
Earlier Thursday, PHSD said a positive case, a man in his 50s, was the first case of community transmission, where the person had no travel history or close contact with an infected person.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.