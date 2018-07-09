Matt Palmer think he might have permanent damage to his vision.

The Hanmer man was watching the Canada Day fireworks in Blezard Valley, Ont., last week when debris floated down, over the top of his glasses and lodged in his left eye.

Palmer says he was sitting at the top of the bleachers at Kin Park ball park, while the fireworks were let off from the outfield last Sunday evening.

Despite immediately washing his eye out with several bottles of water from the nearby concession building, Palmer says he was fearful he'd lose his vision.

"This big black gunk, like it looked like the bottom of a coffee cup, came out of my eye, like all this black gross stuff," he said.

Matt Palmer says both black gunk and blood came out of his eye after debris from fireworks floated down on him at the Canada Day display in Blezard Valley (Supplied/Chantal Houle) "I was freaking out. I couldn't see for three-and-a-half-four minutes. I thought I lost my eye."

"I wiped my eye on my hand, and all I saw was blood.'

Palmer says one organizer allowed him into the concession building so he could flush his eye out with bottled water.

Both he and his girlfriend requested the organizers call for medical assistance so he could have his eye looked at.

"I'm standing there, like I just want help. Can you call an ambulance? Can I get some help?"

The two say they had to leave the park grounds and call 9-1-1 themselves before paramedics arrived.

He says since the incident he's been flushing his eye with water regularly, but his eye still feels irritated and he has spotty vision.

Children sitting even closer to fireworks

There were hundreds of other spectators watching the fireworks display in Blezard Valley. Palmer says there were children who were sitting much closer to where the fireworks were being let off.

"I'm shocked that no one else got seriously injured."

If organizers plan on holding a fireworks event next year, Palmer says they need to make changes, including having the crowd sit further back and ensure emergency services are on site.

Palmer says he plans to submit claims to the organizer's insurance since he says his glasses are scratched, and he'll need to visit an optometrist several times. He is also considering legal action.

"I could have lost my eye. Somebody else could have lost their eye. It wasn't safe."

When contacted by CBC News, the Kin Club of Valley East said it was not issuing a comment, and said the matter is between the individual and the club.