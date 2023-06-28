The skies over northeastern Ontario will be a lot quieter this Canada Day.

Many cities and towns have cancelled their fireworks shows out of fear of starting wildfires and this could be a sign of things to come with a changing climate.

Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Chapleau and Mattawa are going ahead with their fireworks, in some cases with modified plans to be further away from forested areas

But most communities, including Sudbury, Timmins, Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores, have shelved the show with a regional fire plan still in place.

Casey van Goozen, the sales manager for Dreamcatcher Fireworks based in Wahnapitae First Nation, says they've had 28 shows cancelled so far this summer, calling it a "substantial hit" to the business.

The rules for fireworks vary from city to city and town to town, but van Goozen says in a normal year when he applies for a permit "I send them out, I get them back. I don't have to think anything of it."

"This year, some municipalities I've spent 10 to 12 hours talking to the fire department just to see if they're going to approve our permit to, at the end of the day, not even get a permit," he said.

"So, instead of me focusing on keeping all our customers happy, I'm dealing with fire departments all day long."

Dreamcatcher Fireworks, based in Wahnapitae First Nation, has had 28 shows cancelled this spring because of the wildfire risk, but shows in North Bay, Mattawa and Chapleau are going ahead after adjusting their plans. (Dreamcatcher Fireworks)

When it comes to backyard fireworks, some cities have a year-long ban, while others only allow them on certain holidays, such as Victoria Day and Canada Day.

In Temiskaming Shores, fire chief Steve Langford says a fire ban automatically triggers a ban on fireworks as well.

"I think it's important to have the bylaw because it takes away the question of whether or not we should do it," he said, adding that fireworks could pose a greater risk of starting a forest fire than a campfire.

"It makes it easier for us. There's no confusion for the ratepayers."

In Greater Sudbury, there are strict rules about when stores can sell fireworks, including the days leading up to Canada Day. But with the fire ban, this year Sudburians can buy them, but not shoot them off. (Erik White/CBC)

Greater Sudbury only allows stores to sell fireworks in the six days leading up to the four holidays when they are allowed to be fired off. So you can purchase them this week, but with the fire ban, you can't use them.

Nathan Melin, Sudbury's deputy fire chief, feels that it might be time to leave fireworks up to the pros.

"In my opinion, I would like to see people go and see professional fireworks, because they do all the calculations, they know their drop zones and fallout zones," he said.

"Consumer fireworks cause a greater hazard, because people don't follow the instructions."

There is a growing number of cities in the province that are bringing in a year-long ban on selling and shooting off fireworks, most notably Brampton, but Timmins and Kapuskasing have had that restriction in their bylaws for many years

Kapuskasing chief administrative officer Guylain Baril says he believes the ban was brought in because the town is so densely populated, with very few open spaces to fire them off safely.

"It's not a debate. It's not something that comes up very often. So I'm thinking the population accepts the restriction the way it is," he said.

There's also less explosive ways to celebrate a holiday, including a move toward choreographed drone light shows.

With future summers expected to be hotter and more marked by forest fires, some wonder if wider bans on fireworks are coming. (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry/Twitter)

Van Goozen says he'd be happy if all cities and towns had a clear permitting process, which would also apply to someone wanting to shoot off fireworks at home.

"Have a simple and clear permit process that a consumer can use to get fireworks for themselves. I want it done responsibly so that this way less communities go to a complete ban," he said.

"But a complete ban will not stop people. Because if there's a complete ban in one area, they're just going to buy it in the next area and come out and shoot it anyway."