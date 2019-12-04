The City of Greater Sudbury is investigating the possible improper use of public property by volunteer firefighters.

It involves a place known as Fireman's Beach on the Vermilion River in Chelmsford.

Since the 1960s, volunteer firefighters from Azilda and Chelmsford have spent summers relaxing at Fireman's Beach, including some who set up their trailers there.

It's also hosted a range of community events from church picnics to weddings.

Greater Sudbury Ward 3 city councillor Gerry Montpellier says the investigation started this fall when someone called city hall looking to book a wedding at the beach.

"That has to be most ridiculous, stupidest, silliest thing I've ever heard of in my life," says Montpellier, who says he was involved in building the driveway into Fireman's Beach some 50 years ago.

"Because some clerk didn't know about it, now it becomes a big secret."

Joseph Nicholls, the city's chief of fire and paramedic services and the general manager of community safety, says he had never heard of Fireman's Beach before this fall.

He is now investigating whether this city-owned property has been used improperly by firefighters.

A sign marks Fireman's Beach in Chelmsford as "private property" even though most of the park is city-owned. (Erik White/CBC )

"I have been told that the city is not paying for power out there, but those certainly are some of the questions I need to explore," says Nicholls.

"This is a relationship that was established back in the '60s. And certainly back in those days regulations and expectations were very different than they are today."

Volunteer firefighters from Azilda and Chelmsford wouldn't comment on the record, but say that operating the property doesn't cost city taxpayers anything.

Nicholls says once his investigation is complete, he'll be presenting his findings to Greater Sudbury city council.

Montpellier says he fears that "red tape bureaucracy" will ruin what has been a "jewel" for the community.

Greater Sudbury Ward 3 councillor Gerry Montpellier (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

He also suspects this investigation is fuelled by recent tensions in the fire department sparked by the fire optimization report that looked to replace some volunteer firefighters in the outlying areas of the city with full-timers.

"It's another way to attack the volunteer firefighters," says Montpellier.

CLAC, the union representing Greater Sudbury's volunteer firefighters, declined an interview but said in a statement that "the volunteer firefighters have historically used this access to spend leisure time with their fellow firefighters and families and to relax after the rigours of the work they perform."