Residents in Falconbridge were on edge Thursday night as they heard an alarm sound at Glencore around 5:45 p.m.

Sudbury Fire Platoon Chief Andre Groulx says he was only aware of the alarm at the mine site but at least one resident says the horns signalling residents to stay inside also went off.

In any case, Groulx says a small fire was extinguished by 7 p.m.

He says an overflow of slag inside a building lit a rubberized door on fire.

While that soon burned out, he says a ladder from downtown was called to deal with an overhead wire that had caught fire.

That truck made sure the flames didn't spread inside the building.

Resident Mike Shoup says the horns went off for about 45 minutes and he took the usual precautions.

"We have to follow the Act," he says. "We go indoors, close doors and windows, and then turn off all the air intakes. I mean, it's winter time so the windows aren't open so all I did was turn off the furnace and hang out in the house."