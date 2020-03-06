Sudbury fire officials says minor fire at Glencore contained quickly
Platoon Chief Andre Groulx says fire didn't spread inside the building
Residents in Falconbridge were on edge Thursday night as they heard an alarm sound at Glencore around 5:45 p.m.
Sudbury Fire Platoon Chief Andre Groulx says he was only aware of the alarm at the mine site but at least one resident says the horns signalling residents to stay inside also went off.
In any case, Groulx says a small fire was extinguished by 7 p.m.
He says an overflow of slag inside a building lit a rubberized door on fire.
While that soon burned out, he says a ladder from downtown was called to deal with an overhead wire that had caught fire.
That truck made sure the flames didn't spread inside the building.
Resident Mike Shoup says the horns went off for about 45 minutes and he took the usual precautions.
"We have to follow the Act," he says. "We go indoors, close doors and windows, and then turn off all the air intakes. I mean, it's winter time so the windows aren't open so all I did was turn off the furnace and hang out in the house."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.