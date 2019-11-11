An early morning fire at an abandoned Rona warehouse off Barrydowne Road in Sudbury has been deemed suspicious.

The cause is still under investigation.

Sudbury firefighters responded to the call this morning just before 8 a.m.

Platoon Chief Robin Charbonneau says damage from the fire is estimated at $50,000.

According to Charbonneau, the fire has been deemed suspicious because the warehouse is an abandoned building and there was no reason for a fire to start.

A portion of Barrydowne Road was shut down to area traffic because water was available only from the other side of the street.

The road has since been re-opened.