Sudbury fire crews kept busy with 2 rescues over the weekend
Saturday afternoon was a busy one for Greater Sudbury Fire Services.
Fire crews first responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to rescue a window washer.
A worker found himself stranded four storeys high on the side of a six storey apartment building on Paris Street.
His partner, who was on the roof, called 911.
Firefighters were able to get to him using a ladder truck.
A few hours later, crews were called to a fire at an apartment on Lourdes Street.
Police say the residence was fully charged with smoke and was caused by an unattended pot on the stove.
A man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
The estimated damage to the residence is $50,000.
