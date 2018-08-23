Parry Sound 33 forest fire now under control

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared the forest fire Parry Sound 33 under control as of Thursday morning.

It had been listed as being held in recent days.

The size of the fire, which started July 18, remains at about 11,000 hectares.

Travel through the perimeter of the fire is still restricted.

A fire ban is still in place for the municipality of French River, but camp fires will be permitted as of Friday at 12:01 a.m.