Man dead in Flour Mill neighbourhood fire in Greater Sudbury

One man has died in a residential fire in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood, Greater Sudbury Fire Services have confirmed.

Jesse Oshell, the city's deputy fire chief, said fire crews were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m. ET Friday.

"There was an upstairs unit that was fully involved with fire," he told CBC News.

"Once on scene, our crews immediately began operations as there were reports of an individual that may have been trapped inside the unit. And so we work quickly to get water and get a crew together to begin searching the unit as well."

Oshell confirmed one male occupant and a pet cat were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are investigating, and added the fire did not seem suspicious in nature.

Oshell said there was a fire at the same building in 2015, but could not provide more details.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic loss," he said. "And certainly we'll be working with our partner agencies to ensure that the cause is located and any items that need to be addressed will be.

Oshell confirmed the damage to the building was estimated at $500,000.