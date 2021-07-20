Several hundred evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation continue to settle into their new surroundings in Greater Sudbury, but for some, the recent heatwave has led to another temporary move.

It's been almost one week since 500 residents from the small community in northwestern Ontario were forced to leave their homes due to approaching wildfires.

They were flown to Sudbury to stay until the situation is safe for them to return to their homes. During their time in the city, most are staying in the residences on the Laurentian University campus. The school announced it was able to take in 400 people.

But due to air-conditioning issues, some evacuees say they have left the school's residence in favour of nearby hotel rooms. Temperatures in Sudbury have reached above 30 degrees Celsius during the recent heatwave, feeling warmer with the humidity.

Ryan King, his partner and their two young children are among the Pikangikum evacuees in Sudbury. They first moved into Laurentian's residence, but found it difficult without air-conditioning. They moved to another location on July 19.

"I got an eight-month-old baby and a two years old. They never sleep at nighttime because of that heat. But we're moving to a Holiday Inn now," King said as he loaded the family's belongings into a taxi for the trip across the city.

Fans, air conditioners available upon request

CBC News attempted to contact Laurentian University to ask what it was doing to address the air conditioning situation, but no one from the post secondary school responded before deadline.

In a statement to CBC News, the Canadian Red Cross said it's aware that recent hot weather has been causing some rooms to be uncomfortable.

"Air conditioners and fans have been made available and distributed upon request. The Red Cross is working closely with the community by reaching out to individuals to ensure they are comfortable and have what they need," the statement said.

"Continued efforts are underway to assist people affected by these evacuations during this difficult time."