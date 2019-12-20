Skip to Main Content
Fire in downtown North Bay 'significant,' says fire chief
Fire crews in North Bay have been at work through the night, trying to beat back a fire on Main Street in the downtown. 

No injuries, says fire chief Jason Whitely

"We are still in an active firefight," said North Bay fire chief Jason Whitely in an email to CBC at 6:38 a.m., and at 8:07 a.m., this update: "Still ongoing, no injuries." (Jason Whitely)

Fire Chief Jason Whitely said there are no injuries, though he called this a "significant fire".

In a Tweet, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said it happened right next to his office.  

"Thank you to the firefighters for working on this blaze all night," Fedelil's tweet said.  "Thinking of our neighbours affected by this tragedy."

Fire services said Main and Oak streets were closed between Ferguson and Wyld while crews worked on the fire. 

