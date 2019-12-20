Fire crews in North Bay have been at work through the night, trying to beat back a fire on Main Street in the downtown.

Fire Chief Jason Whitely said there are no injuries, though he called this a "significant fire".

In a Tweet, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said it happened right next to his office.

Downtown North Bay fire next to our office. <br><br>Thank you to the firefighters for working on this blaze all night. <br><br>All indications at this point are that everyone is safe.<br><br>Thinking of our neighbours affected by this tragedy. <a href="https://t.co/VQl6OHuy5L">pic.twitter.com/VQl6OHuy5L</a> —@VictorFedeli

"Thank you to the firefighters for working on this blaze all night," Fedelil's tweet said. "Thinking of our neighbours affected by this tragedy."

Power remains off in the downtown core as firefighters continue to battle the fire, located in the 100 block of Main street. Kudos to our local firefighters who have endured to cold temperatures all night, while trying to keep the fire from spreading. Please stay safe everyone! —@NBHydro

Fire services said Main and Oak streets were closed between Ferguson and Wyld while crews worked on the fire.

More to come.