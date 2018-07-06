If having a backyard campfire was going to be part of your plan for the weekend in Sudbury, you'll have to replan.

The City of Greater Sudbury has put a ban in place on all open air burning throughout the city.

The ban applies to all air fires, including campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks and any other type of outdoor burning.

Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues are exempt from the ban.

If you're caught breaking the ban, you could be charged the full cost of fire services.

You can get updates on the ban from the city by phoning 705-674-4455 ext. 2760 or online at greatersudbury.ca.

Similar bans are in place in other northeastern Ontario communities, including Sault Ste. Marie. The city is posting updated information online.

A fire ban is also in place in the Municipality of Huron Shores and North Bay.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the forest fire danger ranges from medium to extreme across the northeast.

No provincial burn bans are in place, but it's recommended you check in your local municipality before starting a fire.