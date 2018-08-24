Fire ban lifted in Greater Sudbury

The city of Greater Sudbury has lifted the fire ban that has been in effect for nearly two months.

In a press release issued from the city Friday morning, officials say the fire hazard risk in the area remains "high."

The city originally declared the ban due to extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the safety concerns related to the spread of wildfires.

The city is still urging campers to be cautious when lighting campfires and disposing of smoking materials.

For updates on the current fire ban status, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fireservices or call the automated Fire Info Hotline at 705-674-4455, extension 2760.