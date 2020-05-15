Municipalities throughout northern Ontario are starting to lift fire bans, effective Saturday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry announced it will lift its restricted fire zone that is in place for most parts of the province. The City of Greater Sudbury says that means the open air fire ban is no longer in place for the community.

"I was very pleased to hear the provincial government has lifted the fire band and that effective Saturday, residents can enjoy one of the activities that makes our northern lifestyle so great," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"Please enjoy this outdoor activity safely, with only the people who live in your household."

In Sudbury, the amended bylaw remains in place that prevents residents from setting off fireworks on Victoria Day.

In North Bay, the city says residents are free to have fires "as long as they have obtained a legal permit." The city adds any permits from 2019 that have expired are considered valid until the customer service centre at city hall reopens.

The ban will also be lifted in Sault Ste. Marie, but the city says residents need to get a permit before having a fire. That can be done by phoning the city.

In Timmins, the ban is lifted as well. The city says if you have a 2019 fire permit, the fire department will honour it until July 1, 2020. If you don't have a permit, you can get one by phoning the Timmins Fire Department.