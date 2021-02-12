The mayor of Killarney is warning tourists to stay away from the northern Ontario community this weekend.

And it's a $1,000 fine if you're caught in the little town.

Nancy Wirtz's strong words, posted on the municipality's web page and shared across social media, were prompted by news of a hockey event at one of the biggest lodges in the area, the Killarney Mountain Lodge.

"We also found out that the snowmobile trail was planning to open this weekend," Wirtz said. "So we thought, you know, it's just a good time to remind everybody that the stay at home order is still in effect."

The community issued a similar press release in April 2020 when the number of tourists appeared to be on the rise, while COVID-19 cases remained higher in southern Ontario.

"We were just sort of asking them to help us stay healthy and safe here," she said.

The lodge's Family Day event, which includes three portable ice rinks specially set up for guests, was expected to draw people from the region, as well as from southern Ontario, possibly regions hard-hit by COVID-19.

That could potentially mean bad news for the community of approximately 400, where a majority of its permanent residents are over the age of 60, Wirtz said.

All health protocols being followed, lodge operators say

But according to Kelly McAree, chief revenue and strategy officer of the Killarney Mountain Lodge and Sportsman Inn, the venue is following all health protocols and there's no reason the mayor should have come out swinging.

"We're pretty disappointed," McAree said. "We consider ourselves good, upstanding members of our community and support the community in all sorts of endeavours with donations and employment for a good portion of the community members."

"And we don't feel that we've been treated fairly."

McAree said the lodge worked with Public Health Sudbury & Districts to ensure all proper protocols were being followed before opening and planning an outdoor event.

That included advising travellers to bring their own food and alcohol, so as not to interact with the locals.

Added to that, McAree said, are daily temperature tests of staff as well as a strict cleaning program of rooms and facilities in the lodge. He said they haven't reported "any problems" that were COVID-related in 2020.

McAree said he's already discussed the issue with Mayor Wirtz, but understands the position she's in, and is "giving her some space."

"From our understanding, there's a small group of Killarney residents, as far as we can tell, about eight, who are very vocal about us being able to roughly accommodate guests from all over the province."

"But we would hope that [Wirtz] would listen to the majority of people who welcome more business."

Wirtz said the town has no problem with the lodge being open and going about its business.

"The issue here is not that the event itself is illegal," she said. "Hotels and resorts are allowed to be open. And it looks like Killarney Mountain Lodge has gone to all the proper channels in terms of delivering the activities they'd like to deliver in a friendly manner."

"The problem is that an event like that attracts visitors into the community, which would be a violation of the stay at home order. So it's really the people who would be attending this event are the ones that would be breaking the law."