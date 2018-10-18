Public Health Sudbury & District launches Indigenous Engagement Strategy
‘Finding Our Path Together’ launched Thursday
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has announced a strategy to work with Indigenous communities in its region.
The health unit says the strategy was developed with the help of Indigenous community partners, and will help the health unit work to support healthy and vibrant Indigenous communities.
Chair of the board of health René Lapierre says the health unit already has long-standing relationships with Indigenous health organizations.
"The board hopes to strengthen these relationships and improve health opportunities for all," he said.
The health unit says the strategy has four strategic directions.
"They will help our organization understand public health needs and services in area Indigenous community, build Public Health Sudbury & Districts' cultural competence and engage the agency's organizational commitment to developing respectful and mutually beneficial relationships," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health said.
The health unit adds the strategy aims to be mutually beneficial and respectful.
"It is with great pride that we share the first-ever Indigenous Engagement Strategy for Public Health Sudbury & Districts," Donna Debassige, co-chair of the Indigenous Engagement Strategy Advisory Committee said.
The health unit adds the strategy is "an important step in a long journey of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples" and "ensuring equal health opportunities for all."