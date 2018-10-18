For the last couple of years, Sudbury's health unit has been striving to plot out a new way forward with Indigenous Peoples. And now, the agency is launching its Indigenous Engagement Strategy. It's the result of countless conversations with Indigenous people. A total of 13 First Nations are in the health unit's catchment area. And the goal of public health officials, is to collaboratively strengthen programs and services for all. Tonight the health unit is celebrating the creation of this new strategy. Part of that celebration will include a keynote address by the former Education Lead for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Kevin Lamoureux is currently the Associate VP of Indigenous Affairs at the University of Winnipeg. He spoke with Up North's Wendy Bird about what this new strategy will mean -- for everyone. 7:36

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has announced a strategy to work with Indigenous communities in its region.

The health unit says the strategy was developed with the help of Indigenous community partners, and will help the health unit work to support healthy and vibrant Indigenous communities.

Chair of the board of health René Lapierre says the health unit already has long-standing relationships with Indigenous health organizations.

"The board hopes to strengthen these relationships and improve health opportunities for all," he said.

The health unit says the strategy has four strategic directions.

"They will help our organization understand public health needs and services in area Indigenous community, build Public Health Sudbury & Districts' cultural competence and engage the agency's organizational commitment to developing respectful and mutually beneficial relationships," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health said.

The health unit adds the strategy aims to be mutually beneficial and respectful.

"It is with great pride that we share the first-ever Indigenous Engagement Strategy for Public Health Sudbury & Districts," Donna Debassige, co-chair of the Indigenous Engagement Strategy Advisory Committee said.

The health unit adds the strategy is "an important step in a long journey of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples" and "ensuring equal health opportunities for all."