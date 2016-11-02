Sudbury city councillors have begun their deliberations into the specific details of the city's 2021 budget.

During finance committee meetings this week and last, councillors approved the city's water and wastewater budget, which will mean a 4.8 per cent user fee increase. They also approved budgets for external boards including police, public health, and Conservation Sudbury. The police budget represents an increase of 4.8 per cent.

With those resolutions taken care of, the committee turned Wednesday evening to the city's operating budget.

"It's really the guts of what the city offers to our citizens," said finance committee chair Coun. Mike Jakubo, calling the operating and capital budgets "the bulk and the meat of budget 2021."

A draft budget prepared by city staff would see taxes increase by 3.9 per cent. Council had asked staff to limit the tax increase to that amount, though throughout deliberations they could find savings, or add expenses, which would change the tax increase amount.

"We're pulled in a number of different directions. This is a very tough budget year. You're looking for ways to improve the future and also to deliver a fair budget to the taxpayers," said Mayor Brian Bigger.

Museum curator position saved

During Wednesday's meeting, councillors made it through the bulk of the operating budget, asking questions of staff largely related to staffing levels, or clarifications.

Councillors did vote on one motion that will affect staffing for the upcoming year. They voted to keep the city's museum curator position, at least for 2021. The draft budget had removed the position.

Coun. Michael Vagnini introduced a motion to reinstate a $152,518 museums budget, saying his phone has "been ringing off the hook" since the announcement that the position might be cut. Two of the city's four museums are in his ward.

The Flour Mill Museum is one of four museums operated by the City of Greater Sudbury. (City of Greater Sudbury)

A number of councillors spoke in favour of Vagnini's motion, including Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann.

"There are decades of artifacts that have been collected. [They] would be what, sold at a garage sale? Is that what we're going to do? Is that what our heritage is worth?"

The motion passed, with only councillor Al Sizer voting against it.

While it means the curator position is being kept for now, it will not affect the operating budget. Instead, it will be funded from a reserve fund, on a one time basis.

Staff are being directed to prepare a report to bring back to council later this year, which will consider options for the city's museums moving forward.

Councillors will continue budget deliberations Thursday evening. There are also two more finance committee meetings scheduled for next week.