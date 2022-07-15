Shirley Cheechoo, the founder and director of the Weengushk Film Institute, on Manitoulin Island, has dreamed their new building would be in the shape of a turtle.

Italian architect Stefano Pujatti has already drawn up some plans to make that dream a reality.

Pujatti presented his vision for the building recently when the institute celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"Through speaking with the elderly of the community here I understood that there was a strong meaning behind the idea of the turtle," he said. "Every piece of the turtle had a meaning."

In Indigenous culture North America is often referred to as Turtle Island. The turtle also represents healing, wisdom, health and protection.

Pujatti's design has a dark shell-like structure that is on stilts, which represent the turtle's legs.

"We are very happy with how it came out," Pujatti said. "It could have come out very badly."

Pujatti presented his design at the Venice Biennale cultural exhibition and said it was well received. He said it has also been featured in some popular architecture magazines.

Italian architect Stefano Pujatti has designed a possible home for the Weengushk Film Institute, on Manitoulin Island, that is inspired by the turtle. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Dreaming big

The Weengushk Film Institute is a non-profit, artist-focused film and television-training centre. The institute provides a space for Indigenous youth and artists to learn and hone their craft.

Phyllis Ellis, chair of the institute's board, said that what started as a small undertaking has grown over the years.

"You know, 20 years ago, we were trying to put $20 together so we could get lunch for the participants, you know, the youth," Ellis said.

"And then it was we're going to raise $2,000 and then it's we're going to raise $200,000."

Ellis said the new building is expected to cost around $20 million. The institute has started a capital campaign to help raise those funds and turn Pujatti's design into a reality.