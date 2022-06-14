Meet the professional figure skater and future doctor slinging schnitzels in Timmins

For most of the year, 22-year-old Julia Polowy travels the world as a professional figure skater while her twin brother, Victor studies neuroscience and human biology at the University of Toronto, with plans to become a doctor.

But come late spring, they return home to the Timmins community of Porcupine and run a bright blue food truck called Schnitzels and Strudels North.

The Euro Classic: fried pork loin topped with coleslaw, havarti, lettuce and a grainy mustard-mayo mix. (Submitted by Julia Polowy)

Schnitzels and Strudels North is located at 730 Falcon St. in the Timmins community of Porcupine.

An apple strudel. (Submitted by Julia Polowy)

