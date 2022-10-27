Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Haunted attraction in Greater Sudbury, Ont., looks to top itself

Every October Robby Lavoie scares crowds with his extravagant haunted house attractions. For 15 years, Lavoie and his business, Northern Screams, have taken over part of Blezard Valley, located in Greater Sudbury, Ont., for the Fields of Fear attraction.

Robby Lavoie has been providing scares in Greater Sudbury for 15 years

CBC News ·
A dummy holding a knife.
The new Hostel attraction for Northern Screams Attractions takes visitors through a spooky maze of rooms filled with props and actors. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Every October Robby Lavoie scares crowds with his extravagant haunted house attractions.

For 15 years, Lavoie and his business, Northern Screams Attractions, have taken over part of Blezard Valley, located in Greater Sudbury, Ont., for the Fields of Fear attraction.

Lavoie said each year he and his team update the attraction with new elements. They are in constant competition with themselves to top what they've done in the past.

A bald man in costume with a bloody jacket and props of a buzz saw and fake body in the background.
For 15 years Robby Lavoie has created horror attractions in Greater Sudbury to coincide with Halloween. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"Our big show here in Sudbury is Hostel," he said.

"Basically I'm visiting an old hostel, so backpackers come to visit and they never ever get to leave."

The new attraction has taken over a community centre and takes visitors through a morbid maze of rooms with actors and new special effects to build on the creepy atmosphere.

"We have these cool new screens that we got that do some light up effects on them and then we brought in other visual effects. We got a new vibrating floor that we've incorporated into our attraction," Lavoie said.

Lavoie said he and his team build most of the props from scratch, but they also modify some items they order from suppliers across North America.

"It might be a dummy that has nothing done to it, no effects, no nothing on it. And we gore it up. We give it the movie magic that it needs for the scene," he said.

A circus tent with a clown painted on the front and the words "fun house."
The Fields of Fear attraction in Blezard Valley, which is part of Greater Sudbury, includes several different areas, including a scary fun house. (Jan Lakes CBC)

Lavoie said he's always looking for new ways to scare people.

"I think everybody has fear in them. It's just a question of what it is and for us, our job is trying to find it," he said.

"Some people are scared of clowns. That's very simple. Other people, it's not that easy and it's the little things and it's very unique."

The Fields of Fear Attraction, which includes the new Hostel, runs until Oct. 30.

Morning North9:49Scare yourself silly this Halloween in Blezard Valley by checking into 'The Hostel'
To celebrate spooky season, the CBC's Jan Lakes takes us to a haunted house in the Blezard Valley area of Greater Sudbury called 'The Hostel.' The man behind it is Robbie Lavoie, who builds frightening attractions and custom movie props through his company Northern Screams.

With files from Jan Lakes

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now