Sudbury police say they conducted 11 Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot-checks over the holiday season.

The spot-checks were done between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31.

During that time, 68 roadside screenings were conducted.

A total of 10 roadside suspensions were issued, up from two the previous year.

Six people were charged for being impaired by alcohol and one was charged for being impaired by drugs. In 2017, seven people were charged for being impaired by alcohol and none were charged for drug related offences.

In the 2018 campaign, a total of 5,751 vehicles were stopped, up from 3,599 during the 2017 campaign.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Services asks our community members to consider the impact you have on your community, your family and yourself when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle when your ability is impaired," police stated in a release.

"Drinking and driving is never an option. Plan ahead: have a designated driver, call a taxi … use public transit or plan to stay the night."