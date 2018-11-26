Heading into the holiday season, police will be busy with their Festive RIDE campaign. The police will have road blocks set up in undisclosed locations in the northeast to check for impaired driving.

This is the first Festive RIDE campaign since the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

But Sergeant Carlo Berardi, who speaks for the OPP in the northeast, says impaired driving is impaired driving, regardless of the substance used. He says police will be approaching any violations of the law the same way.

"Impaired driving is a significant problem in society today and we want to ensure that the public is safe and that's why we look for impaired drivers, whether it's through cannabis, illegal drugs or alcohol," Berardi said.

The OPP's Festive RIDE program for this holiday season has already started. This is the first such campaign since the legalization of pot in Canada. Sergeant Carlo Berardi is the media coordinator for the OPP North East region. He spoke with the CBC's Angela Gemmil about the differences the legalization of cannabis will bring to the RIDE campaign. 4:53

In order to spot potentially high drivers, the OPP has officers trained in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Berardi said, along with Drug Recognition Experts to detect drug-impaired drivers.

"We are continually looking for equipment and techniques that are going to assist us in detection of impaired driving," Berardi said. "And that's an ongoing process."

"We will use the techniques and equipment that's available to us and that's authorized by the government."

During last year's Festive RIDE there were 51 drivers charged with impaired-related offences in the northeast, the OPP said.