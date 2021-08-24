To attract more people downtown the Sudbury Downtown Business Improvement Area will host a festive event at the end of November.

The association plans to close Durham Street , in downtown Sudbury, to traffic on Nov. 26 and 27, and host a holiday craft market, a tree lighting ceremony, some bonfires and live music on an outdoor stage.

"It's good for us all to be together," said Kyle Marcus, the association's managing director.

"We've been apart far too long. We miss our community. We miss our neighbours, we miss being together and you know now that we have all the information and the safety protocols to keep ourselves safe it's important that we get back to community living."

Marcus said they've vetted 89 makers and vendors for the craft market so far, who will be at outdoor booths, and at a market in the YMCA building.

He said the event will also be an opportunity to promote downtown businesses and increase foot traffic in their shops.

"We're doing our best at the BIA to show off all the wonderful people behind those businesses, as well as their products and services," Marcus said. "Our goal is to put as many feet on the street as we can in a safe way, and then hope that that trickles into our member businesses while at the same time, you know, creating a lot of fun."

Marcus said regular COVID-19 safety protocols will apply to the event. Downtown businesses, such as restaurants, will require vaccine passports at the door, and masks and social distancing will be encouraged for people participating outdoors.