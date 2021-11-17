The Festival of Lights at Science North has become a Sudbury mainstay during the holiday season.

For 30 years, the Sudbury Charities Foundation has collaborated with the science centre to present a light display that now includes more than 350 different elements, or silhouettes as they call them.

And the annual celebration of the holidays also raises funds for underprivileged children, through charities like the Sudbury and Manitoulin Send a Kid to Camp program and the Ten Rainbows Children's Foundation.

In 1991, the two organizations inherited the lights from two residents in the community of Garson, who had outgrown their home displays.

This dinosaur skeleton is one of the new displays at Science North's Festival of Lights in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"Len Gauthier and Ray Boyer had their homes beside each other, and they used to set up this beautiful display that people used to drive in and around the street and then come back out and they were even taking donations there," said John Querney, past president of the Sudbury Charities Foundation.

"It got to the point where it was just too much on their street and created traffic jams and even right on Falconbridge Road."

That first year they had 50 displays at Science North. Each year, they added a few more elements, and eventually switched to more efficient LED lights.

John Querney is the past president of the Sudbury Charities Foundation. (Supplied by John Querney)

Querney said that change cut their annual hydro bill from more than $5,000 each holiday season to around $500.

And the Festival of Lights has continued to grow each year.

The latest edition, Querney said, includes two new displays: a three-dimensional dinosaur and a gift box that is set up so that visitors can take selfies in front of it.

The charitable donations have also grown over the years. In the 1990s, Querney said they averaged around $25,000 per year for children's charities. And while the donations have varied year-to-year, in 2021 they managed to collect $50,000.