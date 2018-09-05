Warren, Ont resident Krystle Senecal finally conceived after a dozen trips to clinics in southern Ontario over the past few years.

This winter, Senecal gave birth to her first child.

And this week, she said she cried when she heard the NEO Fertility Clinic in Sudbury has started seeing patients.

Three years after the province started funding fertility treatments, the Sudbury facility received government approval to perform insemination and other procedures covered by OHIP. 50 clinics operate across Ontario, but this is the first in the northeast.

​"I'm just so happy that so many people in Sudbury, in Timmins, in New Liskeard anywhere closer to here than Orillia or Toronto or London or Thunder Bay, they can actually come here and not worry about all that stress, that travelling and everything," Seneca said.

The clinic is privately operated by two long-time gynecologists, and plans to have its grand opening in October. Patients can still get referrals from their physicians until then.

Dr. Jennifer Jocko is one of the two physicians operating the non-governmental, not-for-profit practice.

"Our patients here in the north can have access to that funding just like anybody else would in the south," Jocko said. "But before, they had to go to the south to get any treatment for fertility, and to access that funding."

Jenny Labrosse understands first hand what the clinic opening means for couples. She said she used to travel daily to Orillia— a 3 hour drive— for blood work.

"When that didn't work, we transferred to a clinic in Toronto for in vitro fertilization."

Labrosse said any change "was a good change" to the situation in the region.

"Sometimes I feel like we're overlooked," she said. "So it's a huge burden lifted off of people who live up here."

NDP MPP France Gelinas said the opening of the clinic is a good sign for families, but still more needs to be done.

"Where is there fertile ground — pardon the pun— but where could the next one be located?," Gelinas said. "How effective is this new clinic going to be to serve Timmins and to serve further up north?"

"If it's not, then there will still be a need for equity of access."

Click the audio clip below to listen to the full interview on Morning North.