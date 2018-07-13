Noront Resources announced that Sudbury will not be hosting its planned ferrochrome smelter.

According to a press release from the city, Noront's decision was influenced by the "significant capital expenditure needed to construct the facility."

Coniston, a community on the eastern outskirts of Sudbury, was selected to be the site of the proposed facility, which would process chromite from the Ring of Fire.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he is disappointed by Noront's decision, but plans on continuing his work promoting Sudbury to the mining giant.

"While this was difficult news to hear, they also reinforced what we already know. That our strength in the industry is in our labour force, the cost of doing business in the community and the supply capacity of the sector," Bigger said in a news release.

Noront also announced that Thunder Bay is out of the running, leaving only Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie competing for the facility.

Construction of the $1-billion smelter is slated to begin in the next 5-10 years and employ over 350 people.