Public Health Sudbury and Districts is warning of several reports of a potent substance circulating in Greater Sudbury.

This has led to an increase in suspected opioid overdoses.

The Health Unit says street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl.

Fentanyl can come in a variety of colours and consistency, and even a very small amount can cause an overdose.

Use of these substances may lead to the increased risk of an overdose.

Multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose.

For a free naloxone kit, contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Réseau ACCESS Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) or ask your local pharmacist.

Prevent opioid overdoses/save lives:

§ Avoid using drugs when you are alone. If this is not possible, ask a friend to check in on you.

§ When using drugs with a friend, do not use at the same time.

§ When switching substances or if you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose.

§ Carry a naloxone kit.

§ Use multiple doses of naloxone as needed.

§ Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

§ Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs.

§ Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Overdose symptoms include:

§ blue lips or nails

§ dizziness and confusion

§ the person can't be woken up