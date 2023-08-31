Northern Ontario Angels gets over $1.8M from federal government

The federal government, through FedNor, is investing more than $1.8 million to help connect private investors to businesses in northern Ontario.

The investment will go toward Northern Ontario Enterprise Gateway (Northern Ontario Angels).

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe made the announcement on Thursday at Sudbury's Health Sciences North, alongside Nickel Belt MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, Marc Serré.

"There is no lack of innovators here in northern Ontario," Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe told CBC.

"What they need is some assistance, they need some investors to be able to believe in their projects and in their vision and that's where Northern Ontario Angels excels and they are able to match those investors with those innovators," she said.

We're sending that signal out to the community that we're here. - Ian Lane, executive director of Northern Ontario Angels

Northern Ontario Angels is a not-for-profit organization led by a board of volunteers that works with northern Ontario companies to get off the ground by linking them with investors.

The organization has chapters throughout the north, including in Sudbury, Thunder Bay, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Kenora, Parry Sound as well as the Far North.

Ian Lane, the executive Director of Northern Ontario Angels, says he appreciates the timing of the announcement as it comes around one of their busiest periods of the year.

"We're sending that signal out to the community that we're here. We are a service provider for entrepreneurs and founders that are looking to scale and we are unique in the innovation ecosystem here in the north."

According to a release, The money from FedNor will support a three-year Northern Ontario Angels project designed to support the expansion and modernization of over a hundred businesses.

Ian Lane is the Executive Director of Northern Ontario Angels. (Clement Goh/CBC)

The project hopes to result in more than $13-million worth of investment in Northern Ontario companies, while generating over 750 new jobs by 2027.

It will also include the development and implementation of an Indigenous business strategy, with a focus on growing its Far North chapter.

In addition, the project aims to provide education and training for entrepreneurs and investors, increase support for life sciences and mining innovation companies, and increase international investments to companies in the region.

However, Lane adds there is a current need to increase awareness of the opportunities and support available to businesses in the North.

The funding will also support the implementation of a detailed marketing and branding strategy, to help fill that gap.

"I think if you were to ask an entrepreneur or a founder that's scaling, how to access different programmes and where to access them, there might be some confusion there."

MP Nickel Belt Marc Serré says funding projects like the Northern Ontario Angels helps the government support northern entrepreneurs in the private sector.

"Government is not the solution, we have to find ways to incentivise and encourage, but we have to get that private sector investment and we have to get those entrepreneurs.They are the ones creating the jobs."